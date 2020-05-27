Suspect Arrested For 2003 Escambia County Cold Case Homicide

The suspect suspect in a 2003 cold case homicide was booked into the Escambia County Jail Tuesday night on a murder charge.

David Lasha Dale, 39, is charged with the first degree premeditated murder of Marcus Virgin.

Virgin went out with his friends on May 8, 2003, and was never seen again.; his body was never found. Over the following years, investigators received information that indicated Virgin had been murdered. DNA evidence was discovered in 2007, but was not enough for an arrest at the time. In 2019, as part of a renewed focus on cold cases, the DNA evidence in the case was reexamined and led to new information, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.