Sheriff’s Office Looking For Missing 13-Year Old Girl

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is seeing help to locate a missing 13-year old girl.

Christina Elizabeth Chappell was last seen Tuesday about 2:30 p.m. in the 6800 block of White Oak Drive between East Burgess Road and Hancock Lane. She was wearing a dark pink t-shirt and black shorts, and may be riding a white and teal bicycle.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to the call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.