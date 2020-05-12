Sheriff’s Office Looking For Missing 13-Year Old Girl

May 12, 2020

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is seeing help to locate a missing 13-year old girl.

Christina Elizabeth Chappell was last seen Tuesday about 2:30 p.m. in the 6800 block of White Oak Drive between East Burgess Road and Hancock Lane.  She was wearing a dark pink t-shirt and black shorts, and may be riding a white and teal bicycle.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to the call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.

Comments

One Response to “Sheriff’s Office Looking For Missing 13-Year Old Girl”

  1. ThePreachersWife on May 12th, 2020 8:10 pm

    Praying for this little girl as well as her family.





