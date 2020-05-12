Sheriff’s Office Looking For Missing 13-Year Old Girl
May 12, 2020
The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is seeing help to locate a missing 13-year old girl.
Christina Elizabeth Chappell was last seen Tuesday about 2:30 p.m. in the 6800 block of White Oak Drive between East Burgess Road and Hancock Lane. She was wearing a dark pink t-shirt and black shorts, and may be riding a white and teal bicycle.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to the call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.
