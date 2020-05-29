Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms Likely On Friday

The burn ban has been lifted for Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 88. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.