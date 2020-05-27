Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms Likely For Wednesday

A burn ban remains in effect for Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely with a high near 84. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.