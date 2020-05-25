Scattered Afternoon Showers For Memorial Day

A burn ban remains in effect for Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Memorial Day: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.