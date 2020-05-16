Partly Sunny, High In The Upper 80s For Saturday

A burn ban remains in effect for Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.