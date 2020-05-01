No Injuries In Car, Semi Truck Crash On Highway 29 In McDavid
There were no injuries in a wreck involving a passenger car and a semi-truck Thursday evening on Highway 29 at Highway 164 in McDavid.
The driver of the southbound car apparently left the roadway, over corrected and cross into the side of a southbound semi.
The McDavid Station of Escambia Fire Rescue, Escambia County EMS, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol responded.
NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.
