No Burning This Weekend: Burn Ban In Florida, Fire Advisory In Alabama

There is a burn ban in effect in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties until further notice.

Outdoor burning is prohibited in both counties, including campfires, bonfires and burning trash. Enclosed outdoor cooking, such as on a grill, is allowed. The burn bans in both counties will remain in effect until lifted by local government after significant rainfall.

The Florida Forest Service is not issuing an burn permits at this time for Escambia or Santa Rosa counties.

There is also a Fire Danger Advisory in effect in Escambia County, Alabama. Although Alabama is not under any type of burn restriction, the Alabama Forestry Commission urges residents to delay outdoor burning until conditions improve