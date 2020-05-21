More Rain Possible Today

A burn ban remains in effect for Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind.

Memorial Day: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.