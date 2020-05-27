WATCH LIVE: NASA and SpaceX Launch To Space Scrubbed For Today

UPDATE: The launch for Thursday has been scrubbed due to weather.

Previous story:

Watch history unfold live as NASA and SpaceX launch astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley to the International Space Station. This mission from Cape Canaveral in Florida marks the first time since the retirement of the space shuttle in 2011 that humans will fly to the space station from U.S. soil.

Targeted launch is set for 3:33 p.m. North Escambia time.