Four New COVID-19 Cases In Escambia, 11 In Santa Rosa

Four new COVID-19 cases were reported in Escambia County and an additonal 13 in Santa Rosa County, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The number of cases in Escambia County increased by four to 723 , and Santa Rosa was up by 11 to 197.

Of the 20 deaths in Escambia County, 15 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been eight deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and none in long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 47,471 cases including 46,197 Florida residents. There have been 8,681 hospitalizations and 2,096 deaths.

Total cases — 723 (+4 since Tuesday)

Pensacola — 534

Cantonment — 48

Bellview — 6

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid/Walnut Hill — 1

Molino – 4

Century — 2

Hospitalizations: 62*

Deaths — 21

Male — 249

Female — 350

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 197 (+11 since Tuesday)

Milton — 114

Navarre — 35

Gulf Breeze — 26

Pace — 16

Jay — 2

Residents: 129

Nonresidents — 1

Hospitalizations — 23*

Deaths — 9

Male — 135

Female — 59

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 94

Florida cases:

Total cases — 47,471

Florida residents — 46,197

Deaths — 2,096

Hospitalizations — 8,681*

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.