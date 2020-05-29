Florida Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday Is Underway. Here’s The Tax Free List.

Floridians can purchase qualifying disaster preparedness supplies exempt from tax during the 2020 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday. Passed by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, the sales tax holiday begins Friday, May 29 and extends through Thursday, June 4.

The following items will be tax free:

For the complete, detailed information from the Florida Department of Revenue, click or tap here.