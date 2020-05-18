FBI Cracks iPhones Belonging to NAS Pensacola Shooter, Finding Evidence Of Al Qaeda Connection

The Saudi aviation student that opened fire killing three sailors at NAS Pensacola last December had been in contact with Al Qaeda, the U.S. Justice Department said Monday morning.

Evidence of the previously unknown communications was discovered after the FBI was finally able to unlock the iPhone belonging to Saudi Arabian Air Force 2nd Lt. Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, U.S. Attorney General William Barr said.

“The FBI finally succeeded in unlocking Alshamrani’s phones. The phones contained information previously unknown to us that definitively establishes Alshamrani’s significant ties to Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) — not only before the attack but before he even arrived in the United States,” Barr said. “We now have a clearer understanding of Alshamrani’s associations and activities in the years, months, and days leading up to his attack,” Barr said.

“It was clear at the time that the phones were likely to contain very important information,” Barr said. “Indeed, Alshamrani attempted to destroy both of the phones, even going so far as to disengage from the gunfight long enough to fire a bullet into one of the phones.”

Evidence on the phones showed “that the Pensacola attack was actually the brutal culmination of years of planning and preparation by a longtime AQAP associate”, the attorney general said. He added the phones showed he had contact and started planning with AQAP, an offshoot of Al Qaeda, before he arrived in the United States in 2017.

Barr and FBI Director Christopher Wray repeatedly expressed disgust with Apple during a press conference Monday morning. The tech giant had refused to help the government unlock the iPhone despite a federal search warrant.

Wray said no other evidence has been discovered on the phones that hinted of any other planned attacks in the U.S.

Wray recognized partners, including local agencies including the Jacksonville and Pensacola offices of the FBI, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Naval security forces and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, for their response to the shooting.

Sailors Joshua K. Watson, Mohammed S. Haitham and Cameron S. Walters were killed and either others, members of Naval security forces and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, were injured in the attack.