EscambIa, Santa Rosa COVID-19 Cases Increase By Eight

The number of COVID-19 cases reported in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties increased by eight on Sunday.

The number of cases in Escambia County increased by seven to 689, and Santa Rosa was up by one to 183.

Of the 20 deaths in Escambia County, 15 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been eight deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and none in long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 45,588 cases including 44,369 Florida residents. There have been 8,230 hospitalizations and 1,973 deaths.

Total cases — 689 (+7 since Saturday)

Pensacola — 518

Cantonment — 47

Bellview — 6

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid/Walnut Hill — 1

Molino – 4

Century — 2

Hospitalizations: 59*

Deaths — 20

Male — 246

Female — 336

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 183 (+0 since Saturday)

Milton — 101

Navarre — 35

Gulf Breeze — 26

Pace — 16

Jay — 2

Residents: 129

Nonresidents — 1

Hospitalizations — 23*

Deaths — 9

Male — 121

Female — 60

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 94

Florida cases:

Total cases — 45,588

Florida residents — 44,369

Deaths — 1,973

Hospitalizations — 8,230*

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.