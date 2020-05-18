Escambia, Santa Rosa COVID-19 Case Count Increases By 20 On Monday

The number of COVID-19 cases reported in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties increased by eight on Sunday.

The number of cases in Escambia County increased by 11 to 707, and Santa Rosa was up by two to 185.

Of the 20 deaths in Escambia County, 15 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been eight deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and none in long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 46,442 cases including 45, 208 Florida residents. There have been 8,304 hospitalizations and 1,997 deaths.

Total cases — 707 (+18 since Sunday)

Pensacola — 527

Cantonment — 47

Bellview — 6

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid/Walnut Hill — 1

Molino – 4

Century — 2

Hospitalizations: 60*

Deaths — 20

Male — 248

Female — 343

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 185 (+2 since Sunday)

Milton — 103

Navarre — 35

Gulf Breeze — 26

Pace — 16

Jay — 2

Residents: 129

Nonresidents — 1

Hospitalizations — 23*

Deaths — 9

Male — 123

Female — 60

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 94

Florida cases:

Total cases — 46,442

Florida residents — 45,208

Deaths — 1,997

Hospitalizations — 8,304*

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.