Escambia Reports One New COVID-19 Death For A Total Of 26

The number of reported COVID-19 deaths in Escambia County increased by one on Saturday to 26 as the number of cases increased by nine, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The number of cases in Escambia County increased by nine to 740,, and Santa Rosa was up by eight to 207.

Of the 26 deaths in Escambia County, at least 18 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been eight deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and none in long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 50,127 cases including 48,814 Florida residents. There have been 9,310 hospitalizations and 2,232 deaths.

Location data below was last updated by FDOH on Friday.

EscambiaCounty cases:

Total cases — 749 (+9 since Friday)

Pensacola — 545

Cantonment — 48

Bellview — 6

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid/Walnut Hill — 1

Molino – 4

Century — 2

Hospitalizations: 63*

Deaths — 26

Male — 255

Female — 360

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 207 (+8 since Friday)

Milton — 119

Navarre — 35

Gulf Breeze — 26

Pace — 16

Jay — 2

Residents: 129

Nonresidents — 1

Hospitalizations — 23*

Deaths — 9

Male — 143

Female — 61

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 94

Florida cases:

Total cases — 5,127

Florida residents — 48,814

Deaths — 2,232

Hospitalizations — 9,310*

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.