Escambia COVID-19 Cases Increase By Eight On Thursday
May 28, 2020
The number of COVID-19 cases in Escambia County increased by eight on Thursday, according to the Florida Department of Health.
The number of cases in Escambia County is at 784, and Santa Rosa County is unchanged at 237.
Of the 29 deaths in Escambia County, 22 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been eight deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and none in long-term care facilities.
Statewide, there were 53,285 cases including 51,918 Florida residents. There have been 9,795 hospitalizations and 2,364 deaths.
Individual location results below are from Wednesday. The Thursday numbers had not been released at the time of this story.
Escambia County cases:
- Total cases — 784 (+8 since Wednesday)
- Pensacola — 566
- Cantonment — 48
- Bellview — 6
- Perdido Key — 1
- McDavid/Walnut Hill — 1
- Molino – 6
- Century — 2
- Hospitalizations: 64*
- Deaths — 29
- Male — 264
- Female — 375
- Youngest — 0
- Oldest — 105
Santa Rosa County cases:
- Total cases — 237 (+0 Wednesday)
- Milton — 149
- Navarre — 38
- Gulf Breeze — 28
- Pace — 16
- Jay — 2
- Residents: 129
- Nonresidents — 1
- Hospitalizations — 23*
- Deaths — 9
- Male — 171
- Female — 63
- Youngest — 2 months
- Oldest — 94
Florida cases:
- Total cases — 53,285
- Florida residents — 51,918
- Deaths — 2,364
- Hospitalizations — 9,795*
*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.
