Escambia COVID-19 Cases Increase By Eight On Thursday

The number of COVID-19 cases in Escambia County increased by eight on Thursday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The number of cases in Escambia County is at 784, and Santa Rosa County is unchanged at 237.

Of the 29 deaths in Escambia County, 22 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been eight deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and none in long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 53,285 cases including 51,918 Florida residents. There have been 9,795 hospitalizations and 2,364 deaths.

Individual location results below are from Wednesday. The Thursday numbers had not been released at the time of this story.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 784 (+8 since Wednesday)

Pensacola — 566

Cantonment — 48

Bellview — 6

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid/Walnut Hill — 1

Molino – 6

Century — 2

Hospitalizations: 64*

Deaths — 29

Male — 264

Female — 375

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 237 (+0 Wednesday)

Milton — 149

Navarre — 38

Gulf Breeze — 28

Pace — 16

Jay — 2

Residents: 129

Nonresidents — 1

Hospitalizations — 23*

Deaths — 9

Male — 171

Female — 63

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 94

Florida cases:

Total cases — 53,285

Florida residents — 51,918

Deaths — 2,364

Hospitalizations — 9,795*

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.