Drive-By Birthday Parade Held For 102-Year Old Pearl Harbor Survivor (With Photo Gallery)

A drive-by birthday party was held Sunday afternoon in Gonzalez for 102-year old Pearl Harbor survivor Frank Emond.

Emond, CWO4 USN (RET.), spen t his naval career as a musician and band director. He was on the stern of the USS Pennsylvania (BB-38) getting ready to play morning “Colors” on his French horn when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. Emond then walked to the conductor’s stand, picked up the baton and proceeded to direct the band in “Stars and Stripes.”

After seven years of playing horn, he became a Navy bandleader, retiring in 1968.

“I’m about the last one (Pearl Harbor survivor) left around here,” Emond said.

He’s still a musical man; sometimes he still leads the music at Gonzalez United Methodist Church. He still performs with the Pensacola Civic Band. The Guinness Book of World Records named him the “Oldest Musical Conducter” in the world last year after he participated in a 2019 Memorial Day concert.

The church planned the parade as a big surprise and thank you for Emond, who turned 102 last Thursday. Emond stood for the entire 20-minute parade, spryly waving and walking up to vehicles to receive cards and presents. Several men stopped to salute.

The parade included the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the Patriot Guard, motorcycle and car clubs, Pensacola’s Boat Car, a long line of well wishers and more.

“It was really special,” Emond said with a little smile on his face. “Somebody went to a lot of trouble on this for me. I really appreciate it.”

Pictured: A drive-by 102nd birthday party for Pearl Harbor survivor Frank Emond Sunday at the Gonzalez United Methodist Church. NorthEscambia.com photos by William Reynolds