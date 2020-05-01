Daily Sunshine And Getting Warmer Into Next Week

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 64. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 83.