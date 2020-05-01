Cantonment Woman Charged With Four Counts Of Welfare Fraud

A Cantonment woman is facing welfare fraud charges for failing to report she was actually working while collecting benefits over a four year period.

Ashley Sue Chamberlain was charged with four counts of welfare fraud for failing to report four jobs she held.

Chamberlain worked at the Pensacola School of Massage , Tom Thumb and Truelieve between 2015 and 2019, according to the State Attorney’s Office, without reporting her employment to the Department of Children and Family Services. She fraudulently collection Food Stamp Program and Medicaid Program benefits during the period, a court document states.

She was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $10,000 bond.