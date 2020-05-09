Beulah Wildfire Tops 1400 Acres; Santa Rosa Fire 2100 Acres; Both Are 50% Contained

May 9, 2020

Both the Hurst Hammock Fire in Beulah and the 5 Mile Swamp Fire in Santa Rosa County were reported as 50% contained.

The Beulah fire grew to 1,405 acres, according to the Florida Forest Service. Helicopters made  total of 120 water drops on the west perimeter of the fire. Crews also spent time Friday widening and establishing new fire containment lines in that same area of the Hurst Hammock Fire.

The Santa Rosa County fire expanded to 2,153 acres as crews focused their attention Friday on creating 30-40-foot-wide containment lines on the north and northeast perimeter.

Firefighters continue to improve, monitor, and hold all containment lines around both wildfires as well as reduce critical hot spots in the residential areas.

The Forest Service said the Santa Rosa County fire has destroyed 14 homes and damaged seven others. There were also eight outbuildings destroyed and five damaged.

Saturday’s weather calls for winds out of the north and northwest with gusts up to 20 mph and another drop in humidity .

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 