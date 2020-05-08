Beulah, Santa Rosa Fires Grow; Winds To Switch And Push Fires And Smoke North; I-10 Is Now Open

Florida Forest Service wildland firefighters are working to monitor, improve, and widen containment lines around the perimeter of the 5 Mile Swamp Fire which is about 2,180 acres and 35% contained.

I-10 is now open in Santa Rosa County. Future closures between Avalon Boulevard and Highway 87 may become necessary depending on fire fighting needs, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Hurst Hammock Fire is Beulah is about 1,100 acres and 40% contained. While the Florida Forest Service is battling the fire, Escambia Fire Rescue and Escambia County Sheriff’s Office are standing by to assist.

Crews observed minimal fire activity on both fires throughout the night due to a decrease in wind speed and an increase in relative humidity. Friday’s weather predictions are for a switch in wind direction and a drastic increase in wind speeds. Winds will now prevail from the south/southwest at 13-18 mph gusting up to 25 mph which will increase fire activity on the north/northeast perimeter of fires. Also, smoke will now impact communities north of both fires. Florida Forest Service helicopters will continue concentrated water bucket drops on both fires as wildfire activity increases during the day.

Additional Florida Forest Service personnel and equipment from throughout Florida are still arriving to assist with the firefighting efforts. There are two medium helicopters assigned to both of these wildfires.

Santa Rosa County Specific Information:

Evacuations/Re-Entry

Closed – Everything on Garcon Point Road east to the Blackwater Bay from I-10 to Mary Kitchens remains closed.

Level 1 - Everything south of Mary Kitchens Road on Avalon and Garcon Point Road, and on the west side of Avalon is at a Level 1 evacuation, meaning residents can return to their homes but need to stay aware . Level 1 also extends up to Da Lisa Road

Indian Bayou to Mary Kitchens Road and the houses along Mary Kitchens Road are a Level 2 evacuation and may return to home but must be prepared to leave at a moment's notice.

Citizen Information Center

The Santa Rosa County Citizen Information Center is open. Those who have evacuated or who have questions may call 850-983-INFO (4636).

Pictured above: Firefighters battle the 5 Mile Swamp fire in Santa Rosa County. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.