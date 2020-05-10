Bennie Lane Fretwell

May 10, 2020

Bennie Lane Fretwell, born March 17, 1940, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Bennie was a simple kind of man. He was always a hard worker and provider for his family. In his younger years, Bennie enjoyed farming, hunting, fishing and camping. He will be remembered for his charismatic and witty personality.

Bennie is preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Nelda Fretwell. He leaves behind his three daughters, Diane (Harvey) Smith, Sissy (Randy) Richardson and Cindy Venable; six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Tuesday, May 12, 2020, from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m., at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South with funeral services to follow at 1:30 p.m.

Interment will be at Union Hill Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Harvey Smith, Brandon Smith, Kevin Flynn, Michael Flynn, Michael Flynn, Jr., and Joseph Venable, Jr.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home South is entrusted with arrangements.

