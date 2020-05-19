At Least A Chance of Rain Each Day For The Rest Of The Week

A burn ban remains in effect for Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 83. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Memorial Day: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.