Afternoon Showers For Saturday; Sunday Is Looking Dry

May 30, 2020

The burn ban has been lifted for Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

