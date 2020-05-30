Afternoon Showers For Saturday; Sunday Is Looking Dry
May 30, 2020
The burn ban has been lifted for Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89. North wind around 5 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
