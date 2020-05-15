A Very Slight Chance Of A Pop-Up Shower Friday

A burn ban remains in effect for Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88.