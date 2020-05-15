A Very Slight Chance Of A Pop-Up Shower Friday
May 15, 2020
A burn ban remains in effect for Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 85.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88.
Comments