A Chance Of Showers For Monday

May 18, 2020

A burn ban remains in effect for Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 92.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 93.

