Escambia Records Three More COVID-19 Deaths; Santa Rosa Cases Jump By 28

May 27, 2020

Three more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Escambia County, while Santa Rosa County reported 28 new cases on Wednesday , according to the Florida Department of Health.

The number of cases in Escambia County was up seven to 776, and with the 28 new cases Santa Rosa is at 237.

Of the 29 deaths in Escambia County, at least 19 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been eight deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and none in long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 52.634 cases including 51,283 Florida residents. There have been 9,639 hospitalizations and 2,319 deaths.

Location data below is from Tuesday. Wednesday information had not been released at the time of this report.

Escambia County cases:

  • Total cases — 776 (+7 since Tuesday)
  • Pensacola — 563
  • Cantonment — 48
  • Bellview — 6
  • Perdido Key — 1
  • McDavid/Walnut Hill — 1
  • Molino – 5
  • Century — 2
  • Hospitalizations:  64*
  • Deaths — 29
  • Male — 262
  • Female — 370
  • Youngest — 0
  • Oldest — 105

Santa Rosa County cases:

  • Total cases — 237 (+28 since Tuesday)
  • Milton — 123
  • Navarre — 36
  • Gulf Breeze — 27
  • Pace — 16
  • Jay — 2
  • Residents: 129
  • Nonresidents — 1
  • Hospitalizations — 23*
  • Deaths — 9
  • Male — 171
  • Female — 63
  • Youngest — 2 months
  • Oldest — 94

Florida cases:

  • Total cases — 52,634
  • Florida residents — 51,283
  • Deaths — 2,319
  • Hospitalizations — 9,639*

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.

