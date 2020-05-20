20th COVID-19 Death, 11 New Cases Reported In Escambia County

One death and 11 new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in Escambia County by the Florida Department of Health.

The death was an 84-year old long-term care facility resident with no travel history that had previous contact with a known patient.

The Escambia County total now stands at 682. The Santa Rosa County is up by two to 182.

Of the 20 deaths in Escambia County, 15 have been long-term care facility residents. There have been eight deaths in Santa Rosa County, all outside long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 44,138 cases including 42,940 Florida residents. There have been 7,959 hospitalizations and 1,917 deaths.

Total cases — 682 (+11 since Thursday)

Pensacola — 513

Cantonment — 47

Bellview — 6

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid/Walnut Hill — 1

Molino – 4

Century — 2

Hospitalizations: 57*

Deaths — 19

Male — 240

Female — 330

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 182 (+2 since Thursday)

Milton — 101

Navarre — 34

Gulf Breeze — 26

Pace — 16

Jay — 2

Residents: 129

Nonresidents — 1

Hospitalizations — 23*

Deaths — 9

Male — 119

Female — 59

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 94

Florida cases:

Total cases — 44,138

Florida residents — 42,940

Deaths — 1,917

Hospitalizations — 7,959*

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.