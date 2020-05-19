19th COVID-19 Death, 18 New Cases Reported In Escambia County

A 19th COVID-19 death and 18 new cases have been recorded in Escambia County, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The death was a 90-year old female long-term care facility patients with no travel history and that had contact with a known patient. She passed away April 22, but her death was just announced on Tuesday.

With Escambia County’s 18 new cases, the county total now stands at 659. The Santa Rosa County total increase by three to 179.

Of the 19 deaths in Escambia County, 14 have been long-term care facility residents. There have been eight deaths in Santa Rosa County, all outside long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 40,982 cases including 39,888 Florida residents. There have been 7,224 hospitalizations and 1,735 deaths.

Total cases — 659 (+18 since Monday)

Pensacola — 501

Cantonment — 45

Bellview — 6

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid/Walnut Hill — 1

Molino – 4

Century — 2

Hospitalizations: 52*

Deaths — 19

Male — 237

Female — 315

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 179 (+3 since Monday)

Milton — 99

Navarre — 33

Gulf Breeze — 25

Pace — 16

Jay — 2

Residents: 129

Nonresidents — 1

Hospitalizations — 23*

Deaths — 9

Male — 118

Female — 59

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 94

Florida cases:

Total cases — 40,982

Florida residents — 39,888

Deaths — 1,735

Hospitalizations — 7,224*

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.