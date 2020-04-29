Wednesday Is A Weather Alert Day With A Few Strong Storms Possible

There is marginal risk (level 1 0f 5) risk of severe weather Wednesday across the North Escambia area.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 79. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 50. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 55. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 91.