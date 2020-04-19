Weather Alert Day: Chance Of Severe Storms Into Tonight

Severe storms will likely impact our region from Sunday through Sunday night. There is an enhanced (level 3 of 5) risk of storms in the North Escambia area.

All modes of severe weather are possible, including damaging winds, tornadoes, and quarter-size or larger hail.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 1am and 4am, then a chance of showers after 4am. Some of the storms could be severe. Low around 65. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. High near 83. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.