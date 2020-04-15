Sunny With High In The Upper 60s Today, Low In The 40s Tonight

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 67. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.