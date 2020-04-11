Sunny Saturday, Severe Storms Likely On Sunday

Confidence continues to increase regarding the likelihood of a severe weather outbreak Easter Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Mobile.

The entire North Escambia area has an enhanced (level 3 of 5) risk of severe weather. The greatest threats are possible strong long-track tornadoes, damaging winds of 70 mph and quarter size or larger hail.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 62. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Some of the storms could be severe. Cloudy, with a high near 83. Windy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers between 1am and 4am. Some of the storms could be severe. Low around 65. Windy, with a south wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the evening.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

