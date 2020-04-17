Sixth COVID-19 Death In Santa Rosa County, Making Two-County Total 10

A sixth person has died from COVID-19 in Santa Rosa County, as the number of COVID-19 cases increased by 16 in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties on Friday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Santa Rosa County’s sixth death was a 66-year old male with no travel history and known contact with a previous case. Escambia County has seen four deaths, brining the two-county total to 10.

There are now 282 total COVID cases in Escambia County, up by five since Thursday. Santa Rosa County’s total was up 16 to 129.

The number of Escambia County cases in residents or staff of long-term care facilities increased by one to a total of 53.

Statewide, there were 24,119 cases including 23,443 Florida residents. There have been 3,507 hospitalizations and 686 deaths.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 282 (+5 since Thursday)

Long-term care cases — 53 (+1 since Thursday)

Pensacola — 218

Cantonment — 32

Bellview — 6

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid/Walnut Hill — 1

Molino – 1

Century — 1

Residents: 263

Nonresidents — 19

Hospitalizations: 24*

Deaths — 4

Male — 122

Female — 139

Youngest — 2

Oldest — 95

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 129 (+11 since Thursday)

Long-term care cases — 1

Milton — 68

Navarre — 29

Gulf Breeze — 22

Pace — 9

Jay — 1

Residents: 129

Nonresidents — 0

Hospitalizations — 16*

Deaths — 6

Male — 85

Female — 41

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 89

Florida cases:

Total cases — 24,119

Florida residents — 23.443

Deaths — 686

Hospitalizations — 3,507*

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.