Sixth COVID-19 Death In Santa Rosa County, Making Two-County Total 10
April 17, 2020
A sixth person has died from COVID-19 in Santa Rosa County, as the number of COVID-19 cases increased by 16 in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties on Friday, according to the Florida Department of Health.
Santa Rosa County’s sixth death was a 66-year old male with no travel history and known contact with a previous case. Escambia County has seen four deaths, brining the two-county total to 10.
There are now 282 total COVID cases in Escambia County, up by five since Thursday. Santa Rosa County’s total was up 16 to 129.
The number of Escambia County cases in residents or staff of long-term care facilities increased by one to a total of 53.
Statewide, there were 24,119 cases including 23,443 Florida residents. There have been 3,507 hospitalizations and 686 deaths.
Escambia County cases:
- Total cases — 282 (+5 since Thursday)
- Long-term care cases — 53 (+1 since Thursday)
- Pensacola — 218
- Cantonment — 32
- Bellview — 6
- Perdido Key — 1
- McDavid/Walnut Hill — 1
- Molino – 1
- Century — 1
- Residents: 263
- Nonresidents — 19
- Hospitalizations: 24*
- Deaths — 4
- Male — 122
- Female — 139
- Youngest — 2
- Oldest — 95
Santa Rosa County cases:
- Total cases — 129 (+11 since Thursday)
- Long-term care cases — 1
- Milton — 68
- Navarre — 29
- Gulf Breeze — 22
- Pace — 9
- Jay — 1
- Residents: 129
- Nonresidents — 0
- Hospitalizations — 16*
- Deaths — 6
- Male — 85
- Female — 41
- Youngest — 2 months
- Oldest — 89
Florida cases:
- Total cases — 24,119
- Florida residents — 23.443
- Deaths — 686
- Hospitalizations — 3,507*
*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.
Comments
>>The count for Mcdavid/Walnut hill has been 2 lately, now it’s back to 1. Is this a typo?
Not a typo. The Florida Department of Health reclassifies patients sometimes. We’ve seen the same thing with Jay going from 2 to 1. We don’t know why.
We notice it on the small locations that have a few cases, but like with Pensacola going up half a dozen or more, we don’t know if they subtracted one while adding several.
>He was one of the 4 deaths from Blackwater River Correctional Facility.
So outside of the prison, Santa Rosa has 2 death
That’s a really good assumption, and is likely right. But it’s not a fact that any state agency will confirm yet. FDC would not even confirm any deaths until called out in stories on NorthEscambia and other media.
The 66 year old, Jessie Bannerman died on April 16th as a hospital inpatient.
He had no travel history because he has been incarcerated since 1984! (3 strikes = life sentence) He was one of the 4 deaths from Blackwater River Correctional Facility.
So outside of the prison, Santa Rosa has 2 deaths.
The count for Mcdavid/Walnut hill has been 2 lately, now it’s back to 1. Is this a typo?