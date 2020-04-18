Escambia County Tops 300 Coronavirus Cases

April 18, 2020

The number of coronavirus cases in Escambia County topped 300 on Saturday.

There are now 303 total COVID cases in Escambia County, up by 13 since Friday. Santa Rosa County’s total was up two to 132.

The number of Escambia County cases in residents or staff of long-term care facilities increased by two Saturday to a total of 58. The number of long-term cases in Santa Rosa County increase by eight to a total of nine.

Statewide, there were 25,269 cases including 24,577 Florida residents. There have been 3,680 hospitalizations and 740 deaths.

Escambia County cases:

  • Total cases — 303 (+13 since Friday)
  • Long-term care cases — 58 (+2 since Friday)
  • Pensacola — 238
  • Cantonment — 33
  • Bellview — 6
  • Perdido Key — 1
  • McDavid/Walnut Hill — 1
  • Molino – 1
  • Century — 1
  • Residents: 263
  • Nonresidents — 19
  • Hospitalizations:  27*
  • Deaths — 6
  • Male — 132
  • Female — 151
  • Youngest — 2
  • Oldest — 98

Santa Rosa County cases:

  • Total cases — 132 (+2 since Friday)
  • Long-term care cases — 9
  • Milton — 69
  • Navarre — 29
  • Gulf Breeze — 23
  • Pace — 9
  • Jay — 2
  • Residents: 129
  • Nonresidents — 0
  • Hospitalizations — 16*
  • Deaths — 6
  • Male — 90
  • Female — 42
  • Youngest — 2 months
  • Oldest — 94

Florida cases:

  • Total cases — 25,269
  • Florida residents — 24,577
  • Deaths — 740
  • Hospitalizations — 3,680*

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.

