Really Great Weather Continues
April 2, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 75. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 54. Calm wind.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.
