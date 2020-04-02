Really Great Weather Continues

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 75. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 54. Calm wind.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.