Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson Tested For COVID-19 After His Son Is Confirmed Positive

Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson announced Friday afternoon that he has been tested for COVID-19 after his son tested positive.

Robinson released the following open letter:

Dear citizens of Pensacola,

Today, I was tested for COVID-19. I have not received the test results, but regardless of the outcome, I will be self-quarantining until I can confirm that it is safe for me to be around others.

My son, Grover Robinson V, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is recovering at home. He is doing well and is expected to make a full recovery.

I wanted you, the citizens of Pensacola, to hear this first from me rather than from another source or rumor.

Regardless of what happens, rest assured that you are in good hands with very capable employees here at the City of Pensacola. We have an incredible team of hardworking people working every day to serve our citizens.

I will continue to do everything I can to serve you while ensuring I am not putting anyone else at risk while I await the results of my test.

It is always my commitment to be as transparent as possible with those who have elected me to serve them, and these circumstances are no different. I will provide an update to the public once I have my test results, whether positive or negative.

I urge you all to continue to do your part to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community. Follow the directives you are receiving from health officials and Gov. DeSantis. The safety and the future of our city is dependent on all of us working together to stop this virus from spreading.