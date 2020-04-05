Number Of Florida Prison Staff Positive For Coronavirus Grows; No Positive Inmates Reported

As the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 increases among employees and staff in Florida prisons, the Florida Department of Corrections has not reported any positive inmates.

There are 20 total employees and contract staff that have tested positive for COVID-19 at 15 prisons. That includes one at Century Correctional Institution and three at the privately operated Blackwater Correctional Facility in Milton.

“In order to protect the personal health information of these individuals, FDC will not identify the name or occupation of the employees,” FDC said in a statement. “Staff…may be employed by FDC or one of its contractors. Any employee who is symptomatic, or who has tested positive for COVID-19, will not be allowed entry to a correctional institution. The employee will not be allowed to return to work until a full recovery is documented by a medical professional and DOH and CDC guidelines are followed. Additional questions on the above individuals (gender, age, travel status) should be directed to the Florida DOH (Florida Department of Health).”