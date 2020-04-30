Great Weather For The Rest Of The Week

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 48. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 53. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Light west wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.