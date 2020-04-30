Great Weather For The Rest Of The Week
April 30, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 48. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 53. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Light west wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 88.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Comments