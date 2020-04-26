Great Spring Weather: Highs In The 70s, Lows In The 50s

Here’s your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 51. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 79. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.