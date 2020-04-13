Gas Price Continue Their Decline. But How Low They Go Will Depend On OPEC Deal.

April 13, 2020

The dive at the gas pump continues last week with Florida gas prices falling another six cents. How low gas prices will go will depend on how the market responds to a historic deal made by OPEC and its oil producing allies over the weekend.

On Sunday, OPEC and its allies agreed to cut oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day — the single largest output cut in history. This effectively ends a price war that broke out between Saudi Arabia and Russia, which caused an overnight 25% reduction in oil prices last month. From there, the downward trend continued as the effects of the coronavirus impacted the global economy and forced Americans to stay off the road.

“The OPEC deal should not cause gas prices to suddenly spike, but it will affect how low they can go,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA — The Auto Club Group. “Wholesale gas prices suggest the state average could eventually reach $1.50 or below, but that won’t happen if oil prices gain upward momentum.”

Since February 21, the price of crude plummeted from $53 per barrel to $23/b. Florida gas prices also dropped 56 cents. This deal is an attempt to help eliminate supply surpluses and strengthen the price of crude.

The state average of $1.85 per gallon is six cents less than a week ago, and 95 cents less than last year.

The average price per gallon in Escambia County was $1.75 per gallon. Three Cantonment stations were at $1.55 Sunday night, and Pensacola stations were as low at $1.49.

.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 