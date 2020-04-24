Friends Of The Library Offering ‘Front Porch Portraits’

April 24, 2020

The Friends of the Escambia County Animal Shelter is a hold a “Front Porch Portraits” fundraiser.

For just $25, a volunteer drive-by photographer will head your way and take photos of the entire family, including pets. Appropriate social distancing measures will be taken.

You’ll receive your proofs by email after the session.

To scheduled a shoot, click here.

Pictured: “Front Porch Portraits” from the Friends of the Escambia County Animal Shelter. Courtesy photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

