Five Walnut Hill Volunteer Firefighters, Two EMS Medics Quarantined After Contact With Suspected COVID-19 Patient

April 9, 2020

Seven Escambia County first responders are quarantined after responding to a medical call in Walnut Hill early Tuesday morning.

All are quarantined due to suspected COVID-19 exposure, according to Laura Coale, Escambia County spokesperson.

Five volunteer members of the Walnut Hill Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue and two Escambia County EMS crew members are all in self-quarantine at their respectives homes pending COVID-19 test results for the patient.

NorthEscambia.com has learned the patient was pronounced deceased shortly after the original medical call; a cause of death has not been released.

Coale said two EMS employees are also quarantined for non-work related reasons. There have been no positive cases of COVID-19 in any Escambia County EMS or Fire Rescue employee or volunteer, she said.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

