Seven First Responders Cleared, Off Quarantine After Contact With Suspected COVID-19 Patient In Walnut Hill

Seven Escambia County first responders that were quarantined after responding to a medical call in Walnut Hill early Tuesday morning have now been cleared to return to duty.

Five volunteer members of the Walnut Hill Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue and two Escambia County EMS crew members were elf-quarantined at their respectives homes as they awaiting COVID-19 test results for the patient.

Late Thursday afternoon, county fire officials learned the individual tested negative, according to Laura Coale, Escambia County spokesperson.

NorthEscambia.com has learned the patient was pronounced deceased shortly after the original medical call; a cause of death has not been released.

Coale said two other EMS employees were quarantined for non-work related reasons that were unrelated to the Walnut Hill call. There have been no positive cases of COVID-19 in any Escambia County EMS or Fire Rescue employee or volunteer, she said.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.