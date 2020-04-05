Escambia School District Updates Free School Meals Sites; 11 Locations Removed
April 5, 2020
The Escambia County School District has revamped the list of schools where free meals will be available beginning Monday, April 6.
Eleven schools were removed from the list after a review of the proximity to other local providers and the number of families who visited each site.
The remaining 27 sites will provide children or teens a breakfast meal and a lunch meal during the same visit. The meals are designed to be carried away and consumed off campus; cafeterias and dining rooms will not be open. Meals will be distributed in a curbside pick-up operation. Food items will be in to-go containers and will consist of ready-to-eat food items that should be consumed when received or should be quickly refrigerated for consumption at a later time.
Meals will be distributed to children 18 and younger from 9 a.m. until noon Monday through Friday, except for Friday, April 10. Students must be present according to USDA policy.
Free meals will be available at the following schools:
- Jim Allen Elementary School, 1051 Highway 95A North, Cantonment
- Jim C. Bailey Middle School, 4110 Bauer Road, Pensacola
- Bellview Elementary School, 4425 Bellview Ave., Pensacola,
- Beulah Elementary School, 6201 Helms Road, Pensacola
- Beulah Middle School, 6001 W. Nine Mile Road, Pensacola
- Bratt Elementary School, 5721 North Highway 99, Century
- Brentwood Elementary School, 4820 N. Palafox St. (U.S. 29), Pensacola
- Ensley Elementary School, 501 E. Johnson Ave., Pensacola
- Ernest Ward Middle School, 7650 Highway 97, Walnut Hill
- Ferry Pass Middle School, 8355 Yancey Ave., Pensacola
- Global Learning Academy, 100 North P St., Pensacola
- Lincoln Park Elementary School, 7600 Kershaw St., Pensacola
- L.D. McArthur Elementary School, 330 E. Ten Mile Road, Pensacola
- Molino Park Elementary School, 899 Highway 97, Molino
- Montclair Elementary School, 820 Massachusetts Ave., Pensacola
- Myrtle Grove Elementary School, 6115 Lillian Highway, Pensacola
- Oakcrest Elementary School, 1820 N. Hollywood Blvd., Pensacola
- Pine Meadow Elementary School, 10001 Omar Ave., Pensacola
- Ransom Middle School, 1000 W. Kingsfield Road, Cantonment
- Scenic Heights Elementary School, 3801 Cherry Laurel Drive, Pensacola
- O.J. Semmes Elementary School, 1250 E. Texar Drive, Pensacola
- Sherwood Elementary School, 501 Cherokee Trail, Pensacola
- Warrington Elementary School, 220 N. Navy Blvd., Pensacola
- Warrington Middle School, 459 South Old Corry Field Road, Pensacola
- Booker T. Washington High School, 6000 College Parkway, Pensacola
- C.A. Weis Elementary School, 2701 North Q St., Pensacola
- West Pensacola Elementary School, 801 North 49th Ave., Pensacola
The following sites will no longer provide meals:
- Blue Angels Elementary School, 1551 Dog Track Road, Pensacola
- Cordova Park Elementary School, 2250 Semur Road, Pensacola
- Ferry Pass Elementary School, 8310 N. Davis Highway, Pensacola
- Longleaf Elementary School, 2600 Longleaf Drive, Pensacola
- Navy Point Elementary School, 1321 Patton Drive, Pensacola
- Northview High School, 4100 West Highway 4, Bratt
- Pensacola High School, 500 W. Maxwell St., Pensacola
- Pleasant Grove Elementary School, Owen Bell Lane, Pensacola
- A.K. Suter Elementary School, 501 Pickens Ave., Pensacola
- J.M. Tate High School, 1771 Tate Road, Cantonment
- Workman Middle School, 6299 Lanier Drive, Pensacola
NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
Comments