Escambia School District Updates Free School Meals Sites; 11 Locations Removed

The Escambia County School District has revamped the list of schools where free meals will be available beginning Monday, April 6.

Eleven schools were removed from the list after a review of the proximity to other local providers and the number of families who visited each site.

The remaining 27 sites will provide children or teens a breakfast meal and a lunch meal during the same visit. The meals are designed to be carried away and consumed off campus; cafeterias and dining rooms will not be open. Meals will be distributed in a curbside pick-up operation. Food items will be in to-go containers and will consist of ready-to-eat food items that should be consumed when received or should be quickly refrigerated for consumption at a later time.

Meals will be distributed to children 18 and younger from 9 a.m. until noon Monday through Friday, except for Friday, April 10. Students must be present according to USDA policy.

Free meals will be available at the following schools:

Jim Allen Elementary School, 1051 Highway 95A North, Cantonment

Jim C. Bailey Middle School, 4110 Bauer Road, Pensacola

Bellview Elementary School, 4425 Bellview Ave., Pensacola,

Beulah Elementary School, 6201 Helms Road, Pensacola

Beulah Middle School, 6001 W. Nine Mile Road, Pensacola

Bratt Elementary School, 5721 North Highway 99, Century

Brentwood Elementary School, 4820 N. Palafox St. (U.S. 29), Pensacola

Ensley Elementary School, 501 E. Johnson Ave., Pensacola

Ernest Ward Middle School, 7650 Highway 97, Walnut Hill

Ferry Pass Middle School, 8355 Yancey Ave., Pensacola

Global Learning Academy, 100 North P St., Pensacola

Lincoln Park Elementary School, 7600 Kershaw St., Pensacola

L.D. McArthur Elementary School, 330 E. Ten Mile Road, Pensacola

Molino Park Elementary School, 899 Highway 97, Molino

Montclair Elementary School, 820 Massachusetts Ave., Pensacola

Myrtle Grove Elementary School, 6115 Lillian Highway, Pensacola

Oakcrest Elementary School, 1820 N. Hollywood Blvd., Pensacola

Pine Meadow Elementary School, 10001 Omar Ave., Pensacola

Ransom Middle School, 1000 W. Kingsfield Road, Cantonment

Scenic Heights Elementary School, 3801 Cherry Laurel Drive, Pensacola

O.J. Semmes Elementary School, 1250 E. Texar Drive, Pensacola

Sherwood Elementary School, 501 Cherokee Trail, Pensacola

Warrington Elementary School, 220 N. Navy Blvd., Pensacola

Warrington Middle School, 459 South Old Corry Field Road, Pensacola

Booker T. Washington High School, 6000 College Parkway, Pensacola

C.A. Weis Elementary School, 2701 North Q St., Pensacola

West Pensacola Elementary School, 801 North 49th Ave., Pensacola

The following sites will no longer provide meals:

Blue Angels Elementary School, 1551 Dog Track Road, Pensacola

Cordova Park Elementary School, 2250 Semur Road, Pensacola

Ferry Pass Elementary School, 8310 N. Davis Highway, Pensacola

Longleaf Elementary School, 2600 Longleaf Drive, Pensacola

Navy Point Elementary School, 1321 Patton Drive, Pensacola

Northview High School, 4100 West Highway 4, Bratt

Pensacola High School, 500 W. Maxwell St., Pensacola

Pleasant Grove Elementary School, Owen Bell Lane, Pensacola

A.K. Suter Elementary School, 501 Pickens Ave., Pensacola

J.M. Tate High School, 1771 Tate Road, Cantonment

Workman Middle School, 6299 Lanier Drive, Pensacola

