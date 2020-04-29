Escambia, Santa Rosa COVID-19 Cases Increase By 13 Since Yesterday

April 29, 2020

The two-county area COVID-19 case count increased by 13 in Wednesday’s report from the Florida Department of Health.

Escambia County cases were up 11 to 496  and, and Santa Rosa was up two to 153. There have been 11 deaths in Escambia County, with eight of those in long-term care facilities. Santa Rosa County has had seven deaths with none in long-term care centers.

Statewide, there were 33,193 cases including 32,318 Florida residents. There have been 5,419 hospitalizations and 1,218 deaths.

  • Total cases — 496 (+11 since Tuesday)
  • Pensacola — 376
  • Cantonment — 37
  • Bellview — 6
  • Perdido Key — 1
  • McDavid/Walnut Hill — 1
  • Molino – 4
  • Century — 2
  • Hospitalizations:  41*
  • Deaths — 11
  • Male — 193
  • Female — 235
  • Youngest — 0
  • Oldest — 100

Santa Rosa County cases:

  • Total cases — 153 (+2 since Tuesday)
  • Milton — 82
  • Navarre — 31
  • Gulf Breeze — 24
  • Pace — 13
  • Jay — 2
  • Residents: 129
  • Nonresidents — 1
  • Hospitalizations — 22*
  • Deaths — 7
  • Male — 105
  • Female — 47
  • Youngest — 2 months
  • Oldest — 94

Florida cases:

  • Total cases — 33,193
  • Florida residents — 32,318
  • Deaths — 1.218
  • Hospitalizations — 5,419*

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.

