Escambia COVID-19 Cases Soar By 78; Long-Term Care Cases Up By 24

The number of COVID-19 cases in Escambia County soared by 78 Wednesday, while the number of long-term cases increased to 110, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The age of the newly diagnosed patients ranged from one to 100, but most were over 65.

The number of Escambia County cases in residents or staff of long-term care facilities increased by 24 to 110 and a seventh death was recoreded.

The number of long-term cases in Santa Rosa County remained at 10.

There are now 418 total COVID cases in Escambia County, up by 78 since Monday. It was the largest single day increase since testing started. In North Escambia, a second case was reported in Century.

Santa Rosa County’s total increased by five to 144.

Statewide, there were 28,309 cases including 27,543 Florida residents. There have been 4,288 hospitalizations and 893 deaths.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 418 (+78 since Tuesday)

Long-term care cases — 110 (+24 since Tuesday)

Pensacola — 327

Cantonment — 36

Bellview — 6

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid/Walnut Hill — 1

Molino – 1

Century — 2

Hospitalizations: 33*

Deaths — 10

Male — 150

Female — 171

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 100

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 144 (+5 since Tuesday)

Long-term care cases — 10 (+0 since Tuesday)

Milton — 78

Navarre — 29

Gulf Breeze — 24

Pace — 10

Jay — 2

Residents: 129

Nonresidents — 1

Hospitalizations — 20*

Deaths — 6

Male — 96

Female — 42

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 94

Florida cases:

Total cases — 28,309

Florida residents — 27,543

Deaths — 893

Hospitalizations — 4,288*

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.