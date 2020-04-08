Escambia COVID-19 Cases In Long-term Care Facilities Double; Overall Case County Increases; Statewide Now More Than 300 Dead

April 8, 2020

The number of coronavirus cases in in residents or staff of long-term care facilities in Escambia County doubled on Wednesday to 16, as the overall number of cases increased by a dozen as Florida’s death toll surpassed 300.

There have been two deaths in Escambia County and two deaths in Santa Rosa County.

The Florida Department of Health reports 180 total COVID cases in Escambia County. Of those, 164 are local residents. The number of cases in Santa Rosa County increased to 69.

Statewide, there were 15,456 cases including 15,003 Florida residents. There have been 1,955 hospitalizations and 309 deaths.

Escambia County cases:

  • Total cases — 180 (+12 since Monday)
  • Pensacola — 123
  • Cantonment — 23
  • Bellview — 5
  • Perdido Key — 1
  • McDavid/Walnut Hill — 2
  • Molino – 1
  • Century — 1
  • Residents: 164
  • Nonresidents — 16
  • Hospitalizations:  15
  • Deaths — 2
  • Men — 90
  • Women — 88
  • Youngest: 2
  • Oldest: 95

Santa Rosa County cases:

  • Total cases — 69 (+3 since Tuesday)
  • Milton — 26
  • Navarre — 19
  • Gulf Breeze — 12
  • Pace — 7
  • Jay — 1
  • Residents: 48
  • Nonresidents — 0
  • Hospitalizations — 12
  • Deaths — 2
  • Men — 42
  • Women — 27
  • Youngest — 2 months
  • Oldest — 84

Florida cases:

  • Total cases — 15,456
  • Florida residents — 15,003
  • Non-Florida residents — 453
  • Deaths — 309
  • Hospitalized — 1,955

