Escambia County Surpasses 500 COVID-19 Cases

Escambia County has surpassed 500 COVID-19 cases as of the Thursday report from the Florida Department of Health.

Escambia County cases were up 10 to 506, and Santa Rosa was up one to 154. There have been 11 deaths in Escambia County, with eight of those in long-term care facilities. Santa Rosa County has had seven deaths with none in long-term care centers.

Statewide, there were 33,690 cases including 32,801 Florida residents. There have been 5,589 hospitalizations and 1,268 deaths.

Total cases — 506 (+10 since Wednesday)

Pensacola — 383

Cantonment — 37

Bellview — 6

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid/Walnut Hill — 1

Molino – 4

Century — 2

Hospitalizations: 43*

Deaths — 11

Male — 195

Female — 240

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 100

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 154 (+1 since Wednesday)

Milton — 83

Navarre — 31

Gulf Breeze — 24

Pace — 13

Jay — 2

Residents: 129

Nonresidents — 1

Hospitalizations — 22*

Deaths — 7

Male — 105

Female — 48

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 94

Florida cases:

Total cases — 33,690

Florida residents — 32,801

Deaths — 1.268

Hospitalizations — 5,589*

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.